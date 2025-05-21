JMM to stage protests demanding Sarna Code on May 27 in Jharkhand

RANCHI: To step up pressure on the Central government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced a statewide protest on May 27, demanding approval of the Sarna Tribal Religious Code Bill.

Party General Secretary and spokesperson Vinod Pandey has issued an official directive to all district presidents, stating that the ‘Sarna Adivasi Dharma Code’ Bill has been pending with the Central Government for the last five years, but no concrete steps have been taken on it so far.

According to Panday, there is deep resentment among the tribal communities of the state due to this situation, therefore, there is a need to make the voices of the people heard at the Central level.

The Party General Secretary also reiterated that until the Sarna Dharma Code is recognised, the phased movement will continue with the slogan "No Census".

Earlier, the demonstration proposed for May 9 on the issue, was postponed due to the tense situation between India and Pakistan. Now, the party has once again decided to raise the issue loudly.