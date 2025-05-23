Delhi court issues notice to Union Min Nirmala Sitharaman over defamation complaint by AAP leader’s wife

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued notice to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a defamation case filed by Lipika Mitra, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and 2024 Lok Sabha candidate, Somnath Bharti.
The complaint alleges that during a press conference held amid the 2024 general election campaign, Sitharaman made “defamatory, derogatory and libellous remarks” targeting Mitra and Bharti.
According to Mitra, the Finance Minister deliberately referenced old personal disputes between the couple to damage Bharti’s reputation and electoral prospects. In her statement, she clarified that any earlier disagreements had been resolved well before the elections.
“Almost like every couple, the complainant and her husband had developed certain issues and the same though unfortunately, had got blown out of proportion resulting in media trial etc but after the involvement of their well wishers, the matter was finally settled on May 7, 2019 and since then the complainant and her husband Somnath Bharti are living happily with children."
In her complaint, she stated that the finance minister attempted to harm her and her husband solely for political gain to the BJP candidate and to cause a political loss to her husband during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
The accused spoke about the matrimonial discord between her and her husband but deliberately withheld the information that they had reconciled and were living together happily.
She further alleged that Sitharaman’s comments were not only misleading but also aimed at damaging Bharti’s reputation, social standing, and goodwill in society.
Taking note of the complaint, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal passed an order on May 19, stating that a notice must be served to the Finance Minister under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
“Matter is at the stage of cognisance and in compliance of the first proviso to section 223 BNSS, the proposed accused is to be given opportunity of being heard. Accordingly, on filing of PF within three days from today, let notice be issued to the proposed accused,” the court directed.
The matter is now scheduled to be heard on June 12.