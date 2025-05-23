Delhi court issues notice to Union Min Nirmala Sitharaman over defamation complaint by AAP leader’s wife

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued notice to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a defamation case filed by Lipika Mitra, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and 2024 Lok Sabha candidate, Somnath Bharti.

The complaint alleges that during a press conference held amid the 2024 general election campaign, Sitharaman made “defamatory, derogatory and libellous remarks” targeting Mitra and Bharti.

According to Mitra, the Finance Minister deliberately referenced old personal disputes between the couple to damage Bharti’s reputation and electoral prospects. In her statement, she clarified that any earlier disagreements had been resolved well before the elections.

“Almost like every couple, the complainant and her husband had developed certain issues and the same though unfortunately, had got blown out of proportion resulting in media trial etc but after the involvement of their well wishers, the matter was finally settled on May 7, 2019 and since then the complainant and her husband Somnath Bharti are living happily with children."