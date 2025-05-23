Nation

Flight carrying MP delegation led by DMK Kanimozhi circles Moscow sky following drone attack

After several hours, the aircraft in which the Indian parliamentary delegation was travelling was able to land safely.
All-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi receives a warm welcome from the Indian Ambassador to Russian Federation Vinay Kumar on their arrival at Domodedovo International Airport for Operation Sindoor global outreach, in Moscow on Thursday.
CHENNAI: The flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow led by DMK leader Kanimozhi had to circle in the sky for sometime due to a drone attack but the aircraft later landed safely.

Kanimozhi was leading the delegation of MPs deputed by the Centre as part of an international outreach post Operation Sindoor, a military offensive aimed at terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha member, said the flight had to circle mid-air .

"It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely," sources close to Kanimozhi said here on Friday.

The multi-party delegation landed in Moscow on Thursday night on the first leg of five-nation tour to sensitise international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

