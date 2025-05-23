Himachal Engineering College Principal arrested for sexual harassment after viral video, multiple complaints

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur following multiple complaints of alleged sexual harassment by girl students, including one that came to light after a disturbing video went viral.
The video, purportedly from March 2024, allegedly shows the accused attempting to inappropriately touch a hospitalised girl student under a blanket. Following this, students of the college staged a protest yesterday demanding his immediate arrest.
In a separate incident, a former student of Sundernagar Engineering College had filed a complaint in April this year via the e-Samadhan portal, which also went viral on the internet.
The complainant alleged that during her time at Sundernagar Engineering College, the present director of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, who was then serving as a senior faculty member, had behaved “inappropriately” with girl students.
She further accused the principal of sexually exploiting students and claimed his behaviour was part of a repeated pattern. “I was compelled to speak out after my cousin, who is currently studying at the college, described similar incidents,” she said.
She also alleged that her earlier complaint had been recorded but ignored, and no action was taken at the time, said sources.
A district-level investigation committee was subsequently formed and has submitted its report to the technical education department. Vibha Sharma, the chairperson of the committee, said, “The committee prepared a report after recording the statements of all parties, which has been submitted to the department concerned.”
Director of the state technical education department Akshay Sood said, “Action will be taken on the basis of the report.”
Superintendent of Police of Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal, confirmed the arrest and said the accused has been booked on charges of sexual harassment.