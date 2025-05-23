Himachal Engineering College Principal arrested for sexual harassment after viral video, multiple complaints

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur following multiple complaints of alleged sexual harassment by girl students, including one that came to light after a disturbing video went viral.

The video, purportedly from March 2024, allegedly shows the accused attempting to inappropriately touch a hospitalised girl student under a blanket. Following this, students of the college staged a protest yesterday demanding his immediate arrest.

In a separate incident, a former student of Sundernagar Engineering College had filed a complaint in April this year via the e-Samadhan portal, which also went viral on the internet.

The complainant alleged that during her time at Sundernagar Engineering College, the present director of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, who was then serving as a senior faculty member, had behaved “inappropriately” with girl students.