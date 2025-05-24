BJP MP says widows of Pahalgam victims 'should have fought back instead of pleading' to terrorists

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra on Saturday sparked a controversy after he stated that the widows of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack should have "fought back, instead of pleading for their husbands' lives."

Addressing a gathering during his visit to Bhiwani on the occasion of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, Jangra said, "The woman should have fought. If they had fought, their innocent husbands wouldn't have been shot dead in front of them.”

“She did not have the spirit. She did not have passion, she did not have zeal, she did not have heart. That's why they folded their hands and pleaded,” he added.

When questioned about the perpetrators of the deadly attack that killed 26 civilians not being nabbed even after one month of the incident, the BJP MP said, “Our army has destroyed the hideouts and masterminds of the terrorists, even if the attackers haven’t been caught.”

Jangra's statements drew widespread criticism with the opposition parties slamming it as "disgusting" and "anti-woman."