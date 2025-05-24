Gujarat: BJP MP wants names of places such as 'Turkeywad' and 'Pakistan' removed from Surat map

AHMEDABAD: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, backlash is now spilling over to Turkey—Islamabad’s vocal ally—fueling nationalist pushback on home soil.

In Gujarat’s Surat city, local fury has turned toward neighborhoods long bearing names like 'Turkeywad,' 'Pakistan,' and 'Bangladesh.' Riding this wave of sentiment, the Surat BJP MP has formally urged the Municipal Commissioner to erase these names, pressing the Surat Municipal Corporation to strip any symbolic trace of nations now under public ire.

In a letter, Lok Sabha MP Mukesh Dalal stated, “Generally, there is some history behind the naming of streets, neighborhoods, main roads or settlements in cities. These names often reflect the historical, geographical, or cultural identity of the area. They are typically named after great personalities of the nation, state, or city—socio-political leaders or national martyrs—with the intent that future generations should recognize and remember them for their contributions.”

Expressing concern over certain place names in Surat, he added, “It is sad and surprising that many areas of Surat city are known by names associated with countries that are considered enemies of India. Why should we allow names that reflect nations which promote and support terrorism against India, encourage fanatical communalism, create instability, and pose a threat to the unity and integrity of our country?”

In his letter, Lok Sabha MP Mukesh Dalal wrote, “Today, many areas in the city are known by the names of enemy countries like Turkeywad, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This is an insult to the brave soldiers of our country and to the people of Surat.”