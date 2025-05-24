Raipur Diary | Preserving the rich tribal legacy of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh gets a reason to feel proud to have its first tribal museum in the new capital city, Naya Raipur. The state has around 31 percent tribal population with 42 tribal communities. Befittingly, tribal Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the museum, which preserves tribal traditions and culture. Spread across 10 acres, the museum will also try connecting the younger generation to their roots. The museum, with 14 galleries based on various themes, depicts the lifestyles, costumes, folk art, customs and religious beliefs of Chattisgarh’s tribal communities through visual and digital media.

JSPL staff chip in to help those hit by Pak conflict

Arbitrary shelling by the Pakistan Army across the J&K border has devastated several villages, claiming innocent lives and pushing thousands of civilians in the border areas towards a humanitarian crisis. In response, employees of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd in Chhattisgarh and other states, inspired by a call from the company chairman, Naveen Jindal, have pledged to contribute one day’s salary towards rehabilitating the affected families. This act reflects an effort to support those living through turmoil in the border regions. Over 20,000 JSPL employees have taken a pledge to transform individual gestures into a unified national commitment.

Bringing joy to those who are less fortunate

A novel initiative built around the simple yet powerful idea of fulfilling the wishes of underprivileged children aged 3 to 10 from 25 villages by over 300 employees of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco), India’s iconic aluminium producer. The Wish Tree Campaign brought to life the heartfelt wishes of children from underprivileged backgrounds, with Balco’s employees stepping up as volunteers. These children expressed simple desires, ranging from pencil boxes, clothing and schoolbags to shoes and other necessities. After collecting over 500 such wishes, the employees selected, purchased or gifted the items to the children.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com