PM Modi chairs NDA CMs conclave; Operation Sindoor, caste census get unanimous backing

NEW DELHI: Over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi on Sunday for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' conclave, held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting concluded with the adoption of two key resolutions, one lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and another supporting the caste census initiative.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that two resolutions were passed in the NDA Chief Minister's Conclave on Sunday."Two resolutions were passed in the meeting, first on the success of Operation Sindoor and second on the caste census," Pawan Kalyan told the media after he left the meeting.

After the NDA CMs and Dy CMs meeting, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also spoke to the reporters and said, "Two resolutions were passed, first on Operation Sindoor and second on caste census. Everyone thanked and congratulated our armed forces and Prime Minister Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. Many administrative reforms have been brought in Maharashtra, and Prime Minister Modi also appreciated it."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also spoke to ANI about the meeting and said, "PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces were congratulated for Operation Sindoor. We also discussed the caste census, which is a part of the BJP's Constitution."

