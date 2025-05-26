DGCA seeks ministry's approval to allow students without science background to become pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for obtaining a Commercial Pilot Licence.

Class XII students who have not studied science are now eligible to get trained and apply for Commercial Pilot Licence. At present, only those with an educational background in science are allowed to opt for it.

Speaking to this reporter, the Director General of DGCA, Faiz Ahmed, said, "This is the norm worldover that students of all educational backgrounds can become a pilot. We have submitted a proposal in this connection in April to the Civil Aviation Ministry. It is upto them to take a final call on the matter."

Asked about the reason which prompted this relaxation, the Director General said, "Students who opt to study a professional flying course need to clear 5 to 6 papers. The training is quite technical and it is rigorous and tests them on a continuous basis."

Presently, there is much Instrumentation and huge scientific advances which makes it quite easy for everyone to operate an aircraft, he added.

Ministry sources confirmed that DGCA had sent a proposal to it. "No decision has been taken as of today on it," a source said.