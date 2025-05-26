Fight is with terror, not people...choose peace or face bullet: PM Modi slams Pakistan’s terror nexus

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sharp attack from Bhuj, said India’s fight is with cross-border terrorism, not Pakistan’s citizens. He said the fight is with those who fuel and fund terrorism, slamming Pakistan’s rulers for turning terrorism into profit.
He also contrasted India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy with Pakistan’s fall.
Calling out the army’s terror links, Modi warned of dark days ahead for Pakistan if its youth don’t break free from this path. His remarks came while launching development projects worth Rs 53,400 crore, highlighting India’s growth amid regional threats.
"India’s fight is against terrorism coming from across the border, not against the people of Pakistan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering.
"Our enmity is with those who nurture and feed terrorists," he added, directly questioning Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism.
"I want to ask the people of Pakistan—what have you gained? Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. Where are you? Who destroyed the future of your children? Who forced you to wander from place to place?" Modi asked.
He accused the Pakistani establishment of exploiting terrorism for profit. "The masterminds of terrorism and the people of Pakistan must listen—your government and army are promoting terrorism. For them, terrorism has become a source of income," Modi said.
Calling on Pakistani citizens to reflect on their nation's path, he stated, "You must now decide—does this path benefit you? Will the power games your leaders are playing help your children’s future?" Modi also issued a stern warning, saying, "Your army is growing under the shadow of terrorists, pushing your future into darkness. To rid Pakistan of terrorism, its people and youth must rise. Choose a life of peace and prosperity—or else face Modi’s bullet." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism, declaring that the country’s policy is one of “zero tolerance.”
“Operation Sindoor has made it clear that anyone who tries to harm Indians will be given a befitting reply. Those who raise their eyes on India will not be spared at any cost. Operation Sindoor is a mission to protect humanity and end terrorism,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting.
Referring to the events following May 22, Modi said India gave Pakistan time to act against terrorist elements but saw no results. “I openly said in a public meeting in Bihar that we will raze the bases of terrorism to the ground. We waited for 15 days for Pakistan to act, but they did nothing. Then I gave free rein to the country’s army,” he said.
“The target was the terrorists’ headquarters. We struck deep inside—hundreds of kilometers in—and hit the target with precision, without harming anyone else. This demonstrates the discipline and capability of our armed forces. We showed the world we can destroy terror hideouts without crossing any moral line,” the Prime Minister asserted.
Modi also recounted Pakistan’s reaction, saying the neighbouring country was visibly rattled. “On the night of the 9th, a drone came to the border of Kutch. Perhaps they thought, ‘Modi is from Gujarat, let’s show him something.’ But they forget this is the same Gujarat where, during the 1971 war, women built a runway in 72 hours. We resumed our attacks with full force,” he said.
He further detailed India’s response to Pakistan’s retaliation efforts. “They tried to attack our innocent citizens. The moment their drones appeared, we shot them down one after another. Our army struck back with double the strength. The world was stunned by the precision with which India destroyed Pakistan’s airbases and military posts,” said the Prime Minister.
“Their airbases are still in the ICU. Out of fear, Pakistan was forced to surrender. They felt they wouldn’t survive. India displayed its ferocity, and within hours, Pakistan began waving the white flag. That’s the courage and might of our armed forces,” Modi concluded.