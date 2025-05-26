Fight is with terror, not people...choose peace or face bullet: PM Modi slams Pakistan’s terror nexus

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sharp attack from Bhuj, said India’s fight is with cross-border terrorism, not Pakistan’s citizens. He said the fight is with those who fuel and fund terrorism, slamming Pakistan’s rulers for turning terrorism into profit.

He also contrasted India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy with Pakistan’s fall.

Calling out the army’s terror links, Modi warned of dark days ahead for Pakistan if its youth don’t break free from this path. His remarks came while launching development projects worth Rs 53,400 crore, highlighting India’s growth amid regional threats.

"India’s fight is against terrorism coming from across the border, not against the people of Pakistan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering.

"Our enmity is with those who nurture and feed terrorists," he added, directly questioning Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism.

"I want to ask the people of Pakistan—what have you gained? Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. Where are you? Who destroyed the future of your children? Who forced you to wander from place to place?" Modi asked.

He accused the Pakistani establishment of exploiting terrorism for profit. "The masterminds of terrorism and the people of Pakistan must listen—your government and army are promoting terrorism. For them, terrorism has become a source of income," Modi said.