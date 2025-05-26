Operation Sindoor: Artillery firepower played key role in hitting terror targets

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Artillery arm played a major role in hitting terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under the Operation Sindoor jointly executed by the Air Force and the Army.

Of the nine terror targets, seven were destroyed by the Army, sources involved in the operation said. “The Artillery guns were put to a precise and optimal use in destroying the seven identified terrorist camps in the PoK,” a source said.

“The Army had deployed Bofors, M777 and Soltam guns for maximum effect and every target was pulverised the way we had planned,” added the source. Another source said, “The ongoing modernisation, including the induction of drones, new ammunition and the guns improved indigenously, added to our target destruction”.