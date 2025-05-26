Uttarakhand's Haldwani 'Pine Bark' maestro wins PM Modi's praise for life-giving art

DEHRADUN: The inspiring journey of Jeevan Chand Joshi, a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, has garnered national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself lauding his unique artistry on his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Joshi, through his distinctive craft, breathes life into seemingly inanimate objects from the mountains, transforming them into vibrant expressions of art. During the popular radio address 'Mann Ki Baat's' 122nd episode, PM Modi specifically commended Joshi's unwavering spirit in overcoming his disability, highlighting his 'double energy' and passion for life. Hearing his name mentioned by the Prime Minister left the artist deeply moved. An elated Joshi expressed his gratitude, stating,

"Hearing the Prime Minister speak about my work filled me with immense pride and a renewed sense of purpose. It’s an honour beyond words."

Sixty-five-year-old Jeevan Chand Joshi, from Kathgharia in Haldwani, has battled polio since childhood, rendering him unable to walk. Yet, his physical limitations have never curtailed his indomitable spirit or his creative prowess. Today, Joshi is a master of an art form that has garnered appreciation not just within India but also internationally.