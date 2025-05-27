AISSF president shot dead in Punjab over parking dispute

CHANDIGARH: Parminder Singh Dhingra, president of the All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF), was today shot dead in Jalandhar in broad daylight following a heated argument with a neighbour reportedly over a car parking dispute in Grover Colony of Jalandhar.
Sources said that Dhingra, who is also a lawyer, was shot in the leg and fell down the stairs, suffering a head injury.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claim he was not taken to the hospital in time, thus resulting in fatal blood loss. "When the police arrived, he was still alive after being shot; had he been taken to the hospital immediately, he might have survived, but the police were just mere spectators,’’ alleged the locals.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage in legal, social and religious circles as locals accused the police of negligence in handling the aftermath.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and his elderly parents. Jalandhar Commissioner of Police, Dhanpreet Kaur said that two alleged accused have been detained, and a case is being registered under relevant sections of the law.
She further said that the cause of death was not solely the bullet injury; Dhingra also had a fatal head injury after falling from the stairs upon being shot in the leg.
She further said that the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, but the police only got to know about it around 3.30 pm, and then a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crime, and forensic experts also reached after shortly to assist with the investigation.