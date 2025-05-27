AISSF president shot dead in Punjab over parking dispute

CHANDIGARH: Parminder Singh Dhingra, president of the All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF), was today shot dead in Jalandhar in broad daylight following a heated argument with a neighbour reportedly over a car parking dispute in Grover Colony of Jalandhar.

Sources said that Dhingra, who is also a lawyer, was shot in the leg and fell down the stairs, suffering a head injury.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claim he was not taken to the hospital in time, thus resulting in fatal blood loss. "When the police arrived, he was still alive after being shot; had he been taken to the hospital immediately, he might have survived, but the police were just mere spectators,’’ alleged the locals.