Bathing banned at Uttarakhand's Tiger Falls following death of two tourists

DEHRADUN: Following the death of two tourists, bathing has been temporarily banned at Tiger Falls, a popular tourist destination in Chakrata, located 70 kilometers from the state capital Dehradun. The two tourists were bathing at the Falls on Monday evening when a tree fell on them, crushing the two to death.

This marks the first such fatal accident at Tiger Falls where two lives have been lost. The victims have been identified as Alka Anand (55) from Shahdara, Delhi, and Geetaram Joshi (38) from the nearby Selakui area.

"This temporary measure has been implemented to ensure public safety and prevent any further unfortunate incidents," authorities stated, confirming the decision taken in response to the fatal accident.

Chakrata Police Station House Officer Chandrashekhar Nautiyal told this daily, "Some branches of the fallen tree are still stuck and need to be removed. The tree's roots might have weakened due to recent storms and strong winds in the area, causing it to collapse."