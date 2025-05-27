High alert in Bihar after 15 to 20 drones spotted entering from Nepal, hovering for 40 minutes
PATNA: A high alert was sounded by Bihar police in districts along the India-Nepal border on Tuesday, after 15 to 20 drones were sighted entering Indian airspace from Nepal on Monday night.
The drones hovered for about 40 minutes in areas under the Kamla Border Outpost (BoP) in Madhubani district before returning to Nepal.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Commandant Vivek Ojha confirmed that “15–20 drone-like equipment were sighted moving in the sky in areas falling under Kamla border police outpost at around 7.30 pm on Monday. They returned to Nepal after moving from west-east direction. The equipment entered Indian airspace and returned towards northern Nepal.”
Ojha further added that SSB personnel deployed at the Janki Nagar BoP spotted the equipment as they returned to Nepal. “The SSB officials immediately alerted their seniors, who, in turn, passed on the message to officials at Darbhanga Air Force and Delhi Air Force stations,” he said. Following this, the authorities declared a high alert along the international border.
The SSB also made inquiries with security officials from Nepal regarding any routine flying drone exercises, but they reportedly denied conducting any such activity. “The exact nature and purpose of the drones remain under investigation,” Deputy Commandant Ojha told this reporter over the phone.
Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Galgalia police station, said an intensive checking operation had been launched in the border areas. “Strict vigil is being maintained and people coming from Nepal are being frisked for security reasons,” the SHO said, adding that dog squads and scanning machines had been pressed into service.
He further noted that instructions had been issued to patrolling personnel to conduct thorough checks of vehicles entering Indian territory from Nepal. “Patrolling along the India-Nepal border has been intensified after Operation Sindoor,” he said. “Police personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed to keep a tab on the movement of suspicious persons.”
The 48th Battalion of the SSB has been deployed in Madhubani district, which shares its border with Nepal. Vivek Ojha serves as the Deputy Commandant of the battalion.
Meanwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) has convened a meeting of all Inspectors General (IGs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) at the police headquarters to review law and order ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting is considered significant in the wake of a sudden rise in crime across the state.