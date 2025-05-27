High alert in Bihar after 15 to 20 drones spotted entering from Nepal, hovering for 40 minutes

PATNA: A high alert was sounded by Bihar police in districts along the India-Nepal border on Tuesday, after 15 to 20 drones were sighted entering Indian airspace from Nepal on Monday night.

The drones hovered for about 40 minutes in areas under the Kamla Border Outpost (BoP) in Madhubani district before returning to Nepal.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Commandant Vivek Ojha confirmed that “15–20 drone-like equipment were sighted moving in the sky in areas falling under Kamla border police outpost at around 7.30 pm on Monday. They returned to Nepal after moving from west-east direction. The equipment entered Indian airspace and returned towards northern Nepal.”

Ojha further added that SSB personnel deployed at the Janki Nagar BoP spotted the equipment as they returned to Nepal. “The SSB officials immediately alerted their seniors, who, in turn, passed on the message to officials at Darbhanga Air Force and Delhi Air Force stations,” he said. Following this, the authorities declared a high alert along the international border.