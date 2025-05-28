Armed forces’ Inter Services Organisation Act comes into effect, rules notified

NEW DELHI: As Indian armed Forces are undergoing the biggest transformative process since independence, the enabling Rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have come into effect from May 27, 2025.

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that his significant step is aimed at bolstering effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces.

“The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations.”, said MoD.

This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces.

This is significant as the process of reorganisation in the Army, Navy and Air Force continues which will ultimately get restructured into theatre commands where the personnel from the different services will start working together under a commander, who can be from the other services.