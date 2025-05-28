Boycott calls on ‘Thug Life’ after Kamal Haasan’s ‘Kannada born from Tamil’ remark; Siddaramaiah says he is unaware of history
Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan has sparked a fresh controversy just weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming film Thug Life, with a remark made at an event in Chennai claiming that the Kannada language "was born out of Tamil."
Haasan began his speech with the phrase "Uyire Urave Tamizhe," which translates to "my life and my family is Tamil language." Turning to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was also present at the event, Haasan said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”
Responding to the statements, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Kannada language has a very long history, and actor Kamal Haasan is unaware of it.
"Kannada language has a very long history... he (Kamal Hassan) doesn't know," Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Amid the severe backlash, many outfits are calling for the boycott of his latest movie Thug Life, several groups in Karnataka are threatening to ban the film unless Kamal Haasan issues a public apology.
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the actor of "disrespecting" Kannada in his effort to glorify his own mother tongue.
The BJP leader also demanded that the actor issue an “unconditional apology to Kannadigas immediately”.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Artists should have the culture of respecting every language. It is the height of arrogance that actor @ikamalhaasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada.”
He also said Kannada is a prominent language in many parts of the world, including India, for centuries.
“Kamal Haasan, who supposedly brings harmony to South India, has been continuously insulting Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments for the past few years. Now, he has insulted Kannada by hurting the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Kamal Haasan should immediately apologise unconditionally to Kannadigas," wrote the BJP chief.
Vijayendra also said Haasan is not a historian to tell with authority which language gave birth to which language.
“Kannada language, which has a history of more than two and a half thousand years, symbolises prosperity and represents harmony on the map of India. Let us remind Kamal Haasan that Kannadigas are not language haters, but they never sacrifice self-respect when it comes to their land, language, people, water, and ideas,” he said.
Haasan made the remarks during the audio launch of his latest film ‘Thug Life' in Chennai a couple of days ago.
Incidentally, Haasan was in Bengaluru on Tuesday to promote ‘Thuglife'.
According to Praveen Shetty, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction), the actor had left the venue before the members of his organisation could confront him.
“Today we are giving a strong warning to him. You want to do business in Karnataka and show your movies, stop insulting Kannada and Kannadigas. You were here to promote a movie, but departed even before the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike reached there to blacken your face,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Many users on X have said it is "necessary to teach Kamal Haasan a lesson." One post read: “Ban his film Thug Life in Karnataka. With all due respect, Kamal should have had some sense before blabbering white lies.”
Another user wrote: “I fully support Kannada activists in any action they take against Kamal Haasan — whether it’s boycotting his films, demanding an apology, or launching massive protests in Bengaluru in the coming days.”
