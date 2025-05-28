Manipur hit by three earthquakes, including one of 5.2 magnitude

GUWAHATI: Manipur was hit by three earthquakes on Wednesday.

Two of them struck Churachandpur district, the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

The first – measuring 5.2 magnitude – occurred in Churachandpur at 1.54 am. It was felt in Manipur as well as Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Assam.

The second, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale, hit Noney district at 2.26 am. The third of 3.9 magnitude hit Churachandpur again at 10.23 am. Both Noney and Churachandpur are hill districts.

No reports of any casualties or damage to properties were received, official sources said.