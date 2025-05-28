Monsoon forecast: Above-normal rains, fewer heatwave days

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday updated its monsoon forecast to above-normal rainfall for the whole season from June to September. The average seasonal rainfall across the country is likely to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ±4%.

Rainfall between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm is considered normal.

As for the flow of monsoon, it is intense in different parts of the west and southern regions, and is way ahead of schedule. But scientists say the movement of the monsoon could slow down after three days, opening up the possibility of a dry spell.