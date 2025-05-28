Monsoon forecast: Above-normal rains, fewer heatwave days

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday updated its monsoon forecast to above-normal rainfall for the whole season from June to September. The average seasonal rainfall across the country is likely to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ±4%.
Rainfall between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm is considered normal.
As for the flow of monsoon, it is intense in different parts of the west and southern regions, and is way ahead of schedule. But scientists say the movement of the monsoon could slow down after three days, opening up the possibility of a dry spell.
Except for the Northeast, J&K and Ladakh, the rest of the country will receive above-normal rainfall during monsoon season. Region-wise, the IMD expects normal rainfall in the Northwest (92-108% of LPA), followed by above-normal rainfall over Central India and South Peninsular India (over 106% of LPA). As for June, the countrywide rainfall is projected to be over 108% of LPA.
Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely across the country, except in some parts of Central India and the South Peninsula, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely. As a result, the IMD expect below-normal heatwave days over the Northwest and the East.