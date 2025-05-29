Food grain production all set to score new record

The data from the third estimation will be further revised in coming months to obtain the final and fourth round production estimations.

The data released by Chouhan shows that rice production reached 1490.74 LMT, which is 112 LMT than the previous year. Wheat production estimation is 1175.07 LMT, higher by 42.15 LMT compared to the previous year’s. Coarse grains production reached 621.40 LMT, higher by 52.04 LMT.

The data further shows that total pulse production is estimated at 252.38 LMT, higher by 9.92 LMT than the previous year’s. Moong production reached 38.19 LMT against last year’s 35.61 LMT. The estimated production of oilseeds may reach 426.09 LMT, which is 29.40 LMT higher than last year.

Soybean and groundnut production is estimated at 151.80 LMT and 118.96 LMT, which is 21.18 LMT and 17.16 LMT higher than previous year’s. The production of rapeseed and mustard reached 126.06 LMT.