From glittering lies to handcuffs: Fake gold fugitive caught working as labourer in MP

AHMEDABAD: Nine years after vanishing with Rs 9 lakh in a fake gold scam, a wanted accused in a serious fraud case registered at Kapodra police station in Surat has been arrested by the Crime Branch from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused had duped a local resident by claiming his friend had discovered gold while digging in Bhuj, luring the victim into a deal. He handed over one kilogram of fake yellow metal biscuits as part of the con, then disappeared without a trace, until now.

After nine years on the run, Surat City Crime Branch has arrested Mahesh Hamaria Tomar, the prime accused in a Rs 9 lakh gold fraud case, from Chikoda village under the Bakhtgarh police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district. Acting on a tip-off, the team tracked him down while he was working as a labourer, ending a near-decade-long manhunt.