Hindu seer Rambhadracharya seeks PoK as Guru Dakshina from Army Chief Dwivedi

BHOPAL: Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, one of the most prominent Hindu seers and spiritual leaders, has sought Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Guru Dakshina from Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, after initiating him with the all-conquering mantra which Devi Sita gave Lord Hanuman for the conquest of Lanka.
“I am feeling proud of honouring our victorious Army Chief. He took from me the diksha (initiation) of that very mantra which Sitaji gave to Hanumanji for Lanka’s conquest. After initiating him with the all-conquering mantra, I sought from him as Guru Dakshina (teacher’s offering) Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He has promised me the Dakshina with certainty,” said the seer, who is reportedly one of the four Jagadguru Ramanandacharyas and also the founder and head of the Tulsi Peeth.
“Kutte ki poonch kabhi seedhi hoti hai kya (once a cheater, always a cheater), this best describes Pakistan. I’m sure that the next time Pakistan does any misadventure with us, it would be wiped out from the map,” said the 75-year-old seer and spiritual preacher, who has reportedly been blind since the age of two months.
The Indian Army chief, along with his wife, visited the Tulsi Peeth in the Hindu religious hotspot of Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Thursday, where he also addressed the differently-abled students of the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang (JRD) State University.
Importantly, the Army Chief has his roots in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh. He hails from Mauganj district of the Vindhya region and is also an alumnus of the Sainik School in Rewa, which neighbours the Hindu religious hotspot Chitrakoot, partially located in both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
The significant development at the Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot occurred on the same day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the CII Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, reportedly said, “People of PoK are part of the Indian family and the day isn’t far when they will return to India’s mainstream voluntarily.”