Hindu seer Rambhadracharya seeks PoK as Guru Dakshina from Army Chief Dwivedi

BHOPAL: Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, one of the most prominent Hindu seers and spiritual leaders, has sought Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Guru Dakshina from Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, after initiating him with the all-conquering mantra which Devi Sita gave Lord Hanuman for the conquest of Lanka.

“I am feeling proud of honouring our victorious Army Chief. He took from me the diksha (initiation) of that very mantra which Sitaji gave to Hanumanji for Lanka’s conquest. After initiating him with the all-conquering mantra, I sought from him as Guru Dakshina (teacher’s offering) Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He has promised me the Dakshina with certainty,” said the seer, who is reportedly one of the four Jagadguru Ramanandacharyas and also the founder and head of the Tulsi Peeth.

“Kutte ki poonch kabhi seedhi hoti hai kya (once a cheater, always a cheater), this best describes Pakistan. I’m sure that the next time Pakistan does any misadventure with us, it would be wiped out from the map,” said the 75-year-old seer and spiritual preacher, who has reportedly been blind since the age of two months.