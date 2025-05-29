India's domestic air traffic flying high with over 10% growth, says IATA

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic air traffic for April 2025 has recorded a phenomenal growth of over 10% when compared to the corresponding period last year, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Releasing passenger growth figures globally for April, IATA said that passenger growth globally was up 8% compared to last year. International demand rose 10.8% globally while the domestic demand increased 3.3% in the period taken for comparison.

IATA Director General Willi Walsh said, “As we gather in New Delhi for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, it is notable that the Indian domestic market is running at over 10%. The development of India’s air connectivity in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal, making this year’s gathering a timely and powerful reminder for all on how aviation connectivity drives growth and development.” Brazil was the only country which had a better growth in the domestic market (13.5%) than India.

By contrast, the domestic US market dipped by 0.5%, the third straight month it was showing a decline, the data indicates.