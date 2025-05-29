India's domestic air traffic flying high with over 10% growth, says IATA

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic air traffic for April 2025 has recorded a phenomenal growth of over 10% when compared to the corresponding period last year, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Releasing passenger growth figures globally for April, IATA said that passenger growth globally was up 8% compared to last year. International demand rose 10.8% globally while the domestic demand increased 3.3% in the period taken for comparison.
IATA Director General Willi Walsh said, “As we gather in New Delhi for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, it is notable that the Indian domestic market is running at over 10%. The development of India’s air connectivity in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal, making this year’s gathering a timely and powerful reminder for all on how aviation connectivity drives growth and development.” Brazil was the only country which had a better growth in the domestic market (13.5%) than India.
By contrast, the domestic US market dipped by 0.5%, the third straight month it was showing a decline, the data indicates.
International passenger growth
Demand for international travel has surged across all regions in the country with a record load factor, the highest ever for April, recorded this year. “The return of the transatlantic market to growth is particularly encouraging. But there are some signs of fragility of consumer and business confidence with continued weakness in the US domestic market and a sharp fall in North American premium class travel,” added the Director General.
Barring a slight fall in Latin America, the load factors internationally have grown. Africa resumed growth after two months of declines and North America grew at 5.4% but suffered a 26% fall in first class and business class travel.
Asia Pacific Airlines had a 14.4% year-on-year increase in demand, European carriers 9.4%, Middle Eastern carriers 11.2%, North American carriers 5.4%, Latin American airlines 13.9% and African Airlines 13.6%, the data revealed.
Air cargo up by 5.8%
IATA also released the cargo data for April 2025 vs April 2024. Air cargo demand grew strongly in April with volumes up 5.8% year-on-year. “Seasonal demand for fashion and consumer goods -- front loading ahead of US tariff changes -- and lower jet fuel prices have combined to boost air cargo,” said Walsh.