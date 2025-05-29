Punjab government suspends Fazilka SSP after arrest of 4 cops

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday suspended Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka, Varinder Singh Brar, a day after four personnel of the Cyber Crime Police Station were arrested on allegations of extortion from a minor accused.

An officer stated that action against Brar followed an investigation into allegations of corruption linked to the bribery case involving the four officers. The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, the father of a 17-year-old, approached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with evidence of bribe demands by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Fazilka.

The officers had confiscated the minor’s phone following a Cyber Tipline complaint. The family had to pay an alleged bribe of `1 lakh, to settle the matter. “The minor boy had inadvertently accessed a porn site, and the policemen reportedly threatened the family to register an FIR on cybercrime charges unless the bribe was paid,” he added.

Sources said Mann took a serious view of the lapses by Brar, who allegedly allowed the SHO and other staff of the cyber crime police station to act with impunity and demand a bribe.