Centre asks states to run special drives enforcing anti-smoking rules

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed all states to undertake special drives to enforce rules banning smoking in public places, prohibiting the advertisement of tobacco products and prohibiting the sale of tobacco products without statutory pictorial warnings to observe World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

In a letter to all the states/UTS, the Health Ministry said the states should prepare and launch an action plan for implementing the revised guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI, 2019) at all state-level events, “aiming that all the educational institutions implement the guidelines strictly and be certified as tobacco-free.”

The states were also asked to undertake other activities for the WNTD campaign, including carrying out print media coverage, pamphlets in schools, wall paintings, hoardings, awareness drive through celebrities, public announcements, social media campaign, television, radio jingles, street plays, among others for creating awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

The ministry asked the states to share an action taken report within 10 days after WNTD 2025.

“In previous years, states/UTS have actively observed World No Tobacco Day by carrying out campaigns, organizing various activities and enforcing the Provisions of the COTPA, 2003 and PECA, 2019.

The successful and strong participation on this day would bring visibility to the National Tobacco Control Program’s efforts in reducing tobacco and nicotine use in India,” said V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry.