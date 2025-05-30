Pakistan deployed tanks, artillery after India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor: BSF IG

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak addressed rising tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
He said public anger had prompted the Indian government to vow stern action, which in turn led Pakistan to reinforce its border defences. Intelligence reports revealed increased Pakistani troop deployment, including heavy artillery and tanks near the frontier. In response, India’s BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force initiated comprehensive preparations.
Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak said, “There was huge anger among people following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, the government had promised to take a stern action against the perpetrators.”
He added, “Seeing India's strong determination, Pakistan strengthened its defences. As per the information received from several intel agencies, Pakistan had increased the number of its personnel on the border adjacent to Gujarat and had also deployed its regular army personnel.”
Pathak further stated, “It was noticed that Pakistan had also moved its heavy artillery and tanks to the forward areas. Considering this, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations.”
BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak told the media, “During Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, Indian forces crossed into Pakistan and struck terrorist hideouts with precision. Importantly, no Pakistani military bases or civilians were targeted.”
He added, “In retaliation, on May 8, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out over 600 drone strikes until the ceasefire, but the BSF, backed by the Army and Air Force, successfully thwarted every single attack.”
Pathak emphasised, “Despite Pakistan’s aggressive assaults, not a single BSF jawan or civilian on the Gujarat border was harmed.”
The BSF Inspector General said, “The India-Pakistan border in Gujarat presents a unique geographical challenge. It’s either desert or creek, with marshy, saline soil and a hot, humid climate. Movement routes are severely limited, forcing soldiers to patrol and operate on foot through difficult marshy terrain.”
He also said, “During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army, Air Force, and state police forces provided full cooperation—working seamlessly as a united force. The district administration and border citizens played a crucial role in the operation.”
He added, “The Border Security Force received unwavering support from the district administration, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of border residents. We also received extensive assistance from the Gujarat state government, including the Chief Minister and Home Minister.”