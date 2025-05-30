Pakistan deployed tanks, artillery after India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor: BSF IG

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak addressed rising tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

He said public anger had prompted the Indian government to vow stern action, which in turn led Pakistan to reinforce its border defences. Intelligence reports revealed increased Pakistani troop deployment, including heavy artillery and tanks near the frontier. In response, India’s BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force initiated comprehensive preparations.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak said, “There was huge anger among people following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, the government had promised to take a stern action against the perpetrators.”

He added, “Seeing India's strong determination, Pakistan strengthened its defences. As per the information received from several intel agencies, Pakistan had increased the number of its personnel on the border adjacent to Gujarat and had also deployed its regular army personnel.”

Pathak further stated, “It was noticed that Pakistan had also moved its heavy artillery and tanks to the forward areas. Considering this, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations.”