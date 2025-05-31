CDS acknowledges IAF jet loss in Operation Sindoor, rejects Pakistan’s shootdown claims
NEW DELHI: The loss of an Indian Air Force fighter jet during Operation Sindoor has been acknowledged by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), India's most senior military officer.
When asked whether Pakistan had downed an Indian jet or more during the course of Operation Sindoor, CDS General Anil Chauhan told Bloomberg TV on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, “What is important is that, not the jet being down, but why they were being down, what mistakes were made, that are important.”
General Chauhan added, “The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range.”
While he stated, “Numbers are not important,” the CDS outrightly denied Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claims that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down six Indian fighter jets, including four Rafale fighters, during the brief India-Pakistan clash.
Responding to the same question on 11 May 2025, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations, acknowledged that “losses are a part of combat,” while emphasising that all Indian Air Force pilots returned home safely.
Operation Sindoor was a joint mission conducted by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army to destroy terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
General Chauhan also addressed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States had stopped the two nations from entering a nuclear war, calling it “far-fetched”.
“I personally feel that there is a lot of space between conduct of conventional operations and the nuclear threshold,” Chauhan said.
During his talk, the CDS also spoke regarding nuclear threats, stating that he viewed the military as the most rational actor, and asserted that escalation to nuclear conflict in a non-declared war is illogical.
He clarified that the channels of communication with Pakistan “were always open” to help control the situation. He also noted that there were “more sub-ladders which can be exploited for settling out our issues” without the need to resort to nuclear weapons.
General Chauhan delivered a talk on wars and future warfare at the Shangri-La Dialogue. Among various issues, he mentioned that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan may have leveraged Chinese imagery, while speaking about space and satellite intelligence.
“While we rely on our own satellite resources, Pakistan may have leveraged Chinese or Western commercial imagery. I can't confirm whether real-time targeting data was provided to them, but it's plausible they sought help from their allies,” he said.
The CDS also highlighted the issue of disinformation, noting that 15 per cent of their time during operations was spent countering fake narratives, underlining the need for a dedicated information warfare vertical.
Arguing that India’s approach to narrative control should be based on verified facts and evidence, even if it means a slower public response, he added, “Combating fake news was a constant effort. Our communication strategy was deliberate; we chose to be measured, not reactive because misinformation can quickly distort public perception during high-stakes operations. India has always built its narratives on solid ground, even if we've sometimes been slow to present them.”