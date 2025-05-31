Litigants are as vital as bar and bench in justice delivery: UP CM Yogi
LUCKNOW: Asserting that litigants are just as important as the bar and bench in the justice delivery system, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his empathy for advocates who continue to work under difficult conditions, even under trees or in broken chambers, while striving for justice.
He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the advocate chambers and parking building, constructed at a cost of Rs 680 crore within the Allahabad High Court premises, on Saturday. The event was held in the presence of Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai.
Recalling a 2017 event organised at the Allahabad High Court, the CM noted that the Prime Minister had emphasised that the first condition of good governance is the rule of law.
He highlighted that when he assumed office, ten districts in Uttar Pradesh lacked district courts. “At times, either the Chief Justice or we did not approve the proposed designs. Eventually, we instructed the executing agencies to create a model that could serve as a standard. Along with integrated court complexes, provisions for parking and advocate chambers were included."
"Of the proposals we submitted, approvals have been received for seven districts from here, and Rs 1,700 crore has already been released for those. The court cases for the remaining three districts have also been resolved, and we will provide them with similar facilities in their respective districts,” he said.
CM Yogi explained that once the Integrated Court Complex was constructed, litigants would have access to all judicial services under one roof, including chambers and parking for advocates, as well as housing facilities for judicial officers.
He emphasised that this initiative to build quality complexes would become a model. “Both the central and state governments are committed to providing maximum facilities at district courts and addressing advocates’ challenges,” said the CM.
He pointed out that the Advocate Fund amount had been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the age limit had been raised from 60 to 70 years. Additionally, a separate corpus fund of Rs 500 crore had been established. In the event of an accident involving an advocate, the trustee committee would utilise this fund to support the affected family.
CM Yogi expressed hope that such infrastructure would accelerate the pace of justice delivery and add a new dimension to the legal process. He also lauded the Allahabad High Court for efficiently managing the event, thereby enhancing Prayagraj’s stature.