Litigants are as vital as bar and bench in justice delivery: UP CM Yogi

"Of the proposals we submitted, approvals have been received for seven districts from here, and Rs 1,700 crore has already been released for those. The court cases for the remaining three districts have also been resolved, and we will provide them with similar facilities in their respective districts,” he said.

CM Yogi explained that once the Integrated Court Complex was constructed, litigants would have access to all judicial services under one roof, including chambers and parking for advocates, as well as housing facilities for judicial officers.

He emphasised that this initiative to build quality complexes would become a model. “Both the central and state governments are committed to providing maximum facilities at district courts and addressing advocates’ challenges,” said the CM.

He pointed out that the Advocate Fund amount had been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the age limit had been raised from 60 to 70 years. Additionally, a separate corpus fund of Rs 500 crore had been established. In the event of an accident involving an advocate, the trustee committee would utilise this fund to support the affected family.

CM Yogi expressed hope that such infrastructure would accelerate the pace of justice delivery and add a new dimension to the legal process. He also lauded the Allahabad High Court for efficiently managing the event, thereby enhancing Prayagraj’s stature.