Lone AAP legislator booked for ‘threatening’ woman doctor in J&K

SRINAGAR: An FIR has been registered against Jammu and Kashmir AAP unit chief and MLA Mehraj Malik for alleged defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman doctor and threatening to hospital staff in Doda.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of an associate professor at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Doda. In the complaint, the doctor alleged that Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and level abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against her.

“Phrases such as ‘gasheetoonga’ (I will drag you) and ‘nanga kardunga’ (I will strip you naked) have been used openly and maliciously. These words are direct threats to my dignity, safety and professional integrity as a female doctor serving in a government hospital,” she said.

The doctor alleged that these words are “clearly meant to outrage the modesty of a female public servant that too on social media.” The complainant asked Doda police to take cognisance of her allegation that the accused used derogatory words against her in his social media live videos.