Rajeev Krishna appointed as new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna is appointed as the new acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Prashant Kumar, the 1990-batch IPS officer, who retired on Saturday.

This put an end to the speculation over the extension of UP DGP Prashant Kumar's tenure.

A 1991-batch officer of the UP cadre, Krishna recently oversaw the smooth completion of India’s largest-ever police recruitment drive, in which 60,244 constables were inducted—a process hailed for its transparency and efficiency amid mounting public scrutiny following a major exam leak controversy earlier this year.

Krishna, after taking over from Prashant Kumar, became the fifth officer to hold the position of acting DGP since 2022.

The last permanent DGP in the state was Mukul Goel, who was removed two years ago on the grounds of indiscipline. Since then, DS Chauhan, RK Vishwakarma, Vijaya Kumar and Prashant Kumar served as interim chiefs.

Prior to his latest assignment, Krishna had been serving as the Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) (UPPRPB) and also held the concurrent charge of Director, Vigilance Establishment.