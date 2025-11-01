Arunachal launches ‘Choo-man-tar’ app to teach children about good, bad touch through games

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday launched a mobile application, “Choo-man-tar,” designed to sensitise children about the concept of good and bad touch.
The initiative – a brainchild of the state police – was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a public event at Singchung in West Kameng district. The app uses an interactive game, modelled after Ludo and Snakes and Ladders, to teach children about personal safety.
The “Choo-man-tar” app aims to help children understand the difference between good and bad touch while making learning engaging and fun. It also promotes empathy, safety, and confidence among young users.
Khandu said the app, with the message “good touch, bad touch ka antar batayega Choo-man-tar,” embodies touch, mind, and reform — fostering awareness, trust, and protection for every child.
While playing the games on the app, children will learn that if somebody misbehaves, it is important for them to say no and report the matter to their parents or call the child helpline number. The app also educates children by sharing information about laws related to the safety and security of children, such as the POCSO Act, child marriage, and child rights.
Parents can also use the app to understand how they can better ensure their children’s safety.
Along with “Choo-man-tar,” the chief minister also launched two other apps – the “Yakatopia app” and the “Yodha Bandhu app.”
The “Yodha Bandhu app” aims to provide tele-counselling and awareness for youth affected by substance abuse, while the “Yakatopia app” serves as a smart tourism platform celebrating the natural beauty, rich heritage, and cultural diversity of West Kameng district.
“The initiative makes travel planning seamless and enriching by offering authentic local information, real-time updates, and curated experiences, all in one digital space. It connects visitors more closely with the district’s landscapes, traditions, and communities, encouraging responsible and immersive travel,” Khandu said.
Meanwhile, referring to the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the land acquisition process for the Lada to Sarli portion of the Frontier Highway, the chief minister said no form of corruption would be tolerated and that those found guilty would be taken to task.
He further stated that he had ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the allegations. “I have given directions that based on the preliminary report, all held responsible be suspended with immediate effect for a free and fair enquiry. Suspension orders will be out in a day or two,” he added.