Arunachal launches ‘Choo-man-tar’ app to teach children about good, bad touch through games

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday launched a mobile application, “Choo-man-tar,” designed to sensitise children about the concept of good and bad touch.

The initiative – a brainchild of the state police – was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a public event at Singchung in West Kameng district. The app uses an interactive game, modelled after Ludo and Snakes and Ladders, to teach children about personal safety.

The “Choo-man-tar” app aims to help children understand the difference between good and bad touch while making learning engaging and fun. It also promotes empathy, safety, and confidence among young users.

Khandu said the app, with the message “good touch, bad touch ka antar batayega Choo-man-tar,” embodies touch, mind, and reform — fostering awareness, trust, and protection for every child.

While playing the games on the app, children will learn that if somebody misbehaves, it is important for them to say no and report the matter to their parents or call the child helpline number. The app also educates children by sharing information about laws related to the safety and security of children, such as the POCSO Act, child marriage, and child rights.