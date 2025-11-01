As EC launches training for SIR, BLOs in Bengal protest over lack of official duty status, security cover

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) began the training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal on Saturday for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, several participants pointed out flaws in the administrative and security arrangements during the sessions.

A section of BLOs flagged the lack of transparency regarding their duty status and demanded formal recognition, proper documentation, and additional security measures.

Teachers deputed as BLOs protested the decision of school authorities to mark them as absent in attendance registers during the training period.

They insist that their participation in the BLO assignment be officially recorded as "on duty."

In addition, a large section of BLOs has demanded central security cover for both training and fieldwork, warning that they will abstain from duty unless safety measures are strengthened.

At Nazrul Mancha, participants alleged that the EC failed to issue any valid proof of attendance or training documentation that could be presented at their respective departments.

Similar protests were reported from the sub-divisional office (SDO) in Durgapur, where BLOs jointly demonstrated their grievances.

"The form we were given today does not mention any official reference to the BLO training. We cannot present this at our schools as proof of attendance. Earlier, proper documentation was provided. We demand similar certification for today as well," a teacher said.