ECI seizes cash, liquor, drugs worth over Rs 100 crore in Bihar polls crackdown

NEW DELHI: Taking proactive and stern action to ensure that the Bihar Assembly elections are free, fair and transparent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has so far seized cash, liquor, drugs and gifts worth over ₹100 crore and arrested more than 950 people involved in illegal activities, officials said on Saturday.

Under instructions from the Commission, the Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Narcotics Bureau and other agencies are jointly conducting the operations, they added.

“In the operations so far, cash, liquor, narcotics and gift items worth more than ₹100 crore have been seized. Also, more than 953 people have been arrested to maintain law and order. The objective of the Election Commission is clear – every voter should be able to exercise his right to vote without pressure and greed,” a senior ECI official said.

With the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), vigilance has been increased across Bihar, the officials said, adding that special teams, flying squads and check posts have been activated in every district.

“Their main objective is to prevent attempts to influence voters through illicit cash, liquor and gifts. On October 31, 2025 alone, items worth ₹1.19 crore were seized, which included cash, liquor and drugs,” the official added.

According to a report released by the Election Commission of India, out of the total ₹100.79 crore seized, liquor worth ₹39.72 crore, drugs worth ₹21.16 crore, cash worth ₹9.11 crore, precious metals worth ₹5.72 crore and gifts worth ₹25.09 crore were confiscated.