Pvt sleeper bus operators' indefinite strike in Rajasthan over crackdown on unsafe buses leaves passengers stranded

JAIPUR: Private sleeper bus operators across Rajasthan launched an indefinite strike from midnight on October 31, bringing intercity travel to a halt and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The protest comes amid the Transport Department’s intensified crackdown on illegal and unsafe buses following recent fire incidents in Jaisalmer and Jaipur’s Manoharpura area.
The department, placed on high alert after the tragedies, has begun strict enforcement against buses with design irregularities and those operating without valid permits.
Several buses have already been seized at multiple locations, particularly those running on interstate routes. Frustrated by the sudden crackdown, private bus operators held a major meeting in Jaipur and announced an indefinite strike, alleging that their concerns were being ignored.
The decision is expected to suspend around 8,500 private buses, including sleeper coaches, across Rajasthan, with nearly 2,000 of them operating in Jaipur alone.
“Officials are issuing challans arbitrarily and seizing our buses without hearing us,” claimed one operator.
“We are facing huge losses, and our pleas are falling on deaf ears.”
The strike has caused massive disruption, particularly as it coincides with the busy wedding season and the auspicious occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi, when thousands of people travel across the state.
Reports suggest that some buses continued to run despite the strike, but operators charged exorbitant fares — up to ₹3,500 for a seat that normally costs ₹600. Commuters at Jaipur’s Sindhi Camp bus stand and other depots across the state were seen waiting for hours, as approximately 3 lakh passengers were affected by the sudden suspension of services.
With private buses off the roads, Rajasthan Roadways buses are now the only major option left, resulting in long queues and overcrowding. Many candidates appearing for the upcoming Village Development Officer (VDO) exam were among those struggling to find transport.
“We’ve been waiting for hours; there’s no space left in the roadways buses,” said one student.
In response to the crisis, Rajasthan Roadways Managing Director Purushottam Sharma convened a video conference with all chief managers.
Following the meeting, all officers’ leaves were cancelled, and officials were instructed to ensure that no passenger faces inconvenience. Sharma directed that additional buses be deployed on high-demand routes and that a revised timetable be prepared immediately.
However, not all associations are backing the strike.
Stage Carriage Bus Operators Association President Kailash Chandra Sharma clarified that his organisation had neither called for nor supported the strike.
“We have not held any meeting or passed any resolution regarding the strike,” he said, indicating that divisions exist among transport operators.
Reacting to the ongoing strike, Transport Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa reiterated the government’s commitment to passenger safety.
“Recently, several incidents involving buses have resulted in the tragic loss of lives. We cannot compromise on safety,” he said.
“Strict action will continue against buses that violate the rules.”
As the impasse continues, passengers across Rajasthan remain uncertain about travel arrangements, while operators insist that the strike will go on until the government addresses their grievances.
For now, the state stares at both the frustration of stranded commuters and the government’s resolve to enforce transport safety standards.