Pvt sleeper bus operators' indefinite strike in Rajasthan over crackdown on unsafe buses leaves passengers stranded

JAIPUR: Private sleeper bus operators across Rajasthan launched an indefinite strike from midnight on October 31, bringing intercity travel to a halt and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The protest comes amid the Transport Department’s intensified crackdown on illegal and unsafe buses following recent fire incidents in Jaisalmer and Jaipur’s Manoharpura area.

The department, placed on high alert after the tragedies, has begun strict enforcement against buses with design irregularities and those operating without valid permits.

Several buses have already been seized at multiple locations, particularly those running on interstate routes. Frustrated by the sudden crackdown, private bus operators held a major meeting in Jaipur and announced an indefinite strike, alleging that their concerns were being ignored.