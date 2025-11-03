Thousands of Indian-origin truckers affected by new US language rules

CHANDIGARH: Some 7,248 commercial truck drivers have been disqualified across the United States this year after failing mandatory English proficiency tests. Most of the affected drivers are of Indian origin. This follows an enforcement campaign by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) after a series of fatal highway incidents involving drivers from India. Industry groups warn that this move could worsen the US driver shortage.

The North American Punjabi Truckers Association estimates that 130,000 to 150,000 truck drivers from Punjab and Haryana are currently working in the US, many of whom have been impacted by the new regulations.

On October 30, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that 7,248 drivers had been declared “out of service,” effectively debarred from driving in 2025 for failing real-time roadside English Language Proficiency (ELP) checks.

This year, the US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration began enforcing new roadside English language tests for commercial truck drivers to comply with regulation 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2). The regulation requires drivers to read and speak English sufficiently to communicate with the public, understand traffic signs, and follow directions from law enforcement officers.

During the Obama administration, enforcement of this rule was relaxed through a memo, and since 2016, inspectors were discouraged from removing drivers solely for ELP deficiencies. However, as of June 25 this year, following directives from the Transportation Department under the Trump administration, drivers failing the English language tests were immediately debarred.