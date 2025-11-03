TMC MLA Jyotipriya Mallick assaulted at his residence in Bengal; accused arrested

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick was allegedly assaulted by a man who intruded into his residence in the Salt Lake area, a senior police officer said.

The man, aged around 30, was later arrested and is being interrogated, police added.

According to officers, the accused entered Mallick’s residence around 9 pm on Sunday and suddenly pounced on him, punching him in the lower abdomen and leaving him stunned.

As Mallick raised an alarm, his security personnel and others nearby rushed in and overpowered the attacker, who was then handed over to the Bidhannagar Police.