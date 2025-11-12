Bihar Assembly elections: Voter participation hits 2-decade high

NEW DELHI: The 2025 Bihar Assembly election has seen one of the highest voter turnouts in the state’s history. This signals a major resurgence of democratic participation. According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11, and setting a new two-decade benchmark. The ECI has yet to publish the exact gender breakdown. Compared with the 56.66% turnout in 2020, the surge is striking. This marks an 11-point jump in just one election cycle.

The long-term trend shows an impressive climb in voter participation. In 2020, the overall turnout was 56.66%, with women (59.69%) voting in greater numbers than men (54.68%). This gender pattern mirrors 2015, when women again led by a wide margin (60.48% vs. 53.32% for men). Going back further, the 2010 election recorded a 52.67% turnout (men: 51%; women: 54%).

Yet, despite this heightened participation, cleaner politics remain elusive. Despite widespread calls for reform, the shadow of criminalisation still looms large over Bihar’s electoral landscape. According to affidavits filed with the Election Commission, independent candidates account for the highest number of those with declared criminal cases — 660 in total.

Among recognised parties, the BJP leads with 163 candidates facing charges, followed by the INC (125), JD(U) (106), AIMIM (99), and CPI(ML)(L) (89). Even smaller parties show concerning figures — the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has 48, AAP 37, CPI(M) 30, and CPI 21, while the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has the fewest with 11.