At least six killed, several injured as truck rams vehicles near Navale bridge in Pune

At least six people were killed and several others injured when a container truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles near Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Thursday evening.

Following the collision a few vehicles went up in flames, reports said.

News agency PTI reported that a car got crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune city.

Eight to ten others were injured in the accident on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said.

In videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles which are engulfed in huge fire. "We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," stated the officer.

The Fire Brigade rushed water tankers to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he added.

The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway.