PM Modi calls for global compact on AI to prevent misuse

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.

Addressing the third session of the G20 summit here, Modi also said technology applications should be 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models'.

PM Modi said that this vision has been integrated into India's technology ecosystem, and the same has resulted in significant benefits, be it in space applications, AI or digital payments, where it is a world leader.

He was addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on the topic 'A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.'

We must all ensure that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented.