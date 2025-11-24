Maharashtra minister's PA arrested for 'abetting' wife's suicide

MUMBAI: The personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde was arrested on Monday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide, police said.

Dr Gauri Palve (28), wife of Anant Garje, reportedly hanged herself in her Worli flat on Saturday following a domestic dispute, a police official said. Based on a complaint by Palve’s father, the Worli police registered a case against Garje and two of his relatives.

Garje was taken into custody early Monday and will be produced in court later in the day, the official added.

The couple had married in February, and Palve worked as a dentist at KEM Hospital. According to her family, she faced harassment and torture at the hands of her husband, which led to her death.

Palve’s family alleged that Garje had an extra-marital affair, which triggered frequent arguments and threats, and claimed she was pushed to take the extreme step. Her uncle called for an in-camera postmortem and demanded a CBI probe, insisting that her death may have been murder rather than suicide.