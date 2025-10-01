Centre hikes DA/DR by 3 pc; to benefit 1.18 cr employees, pensioners

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent for about 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

The DA/DR increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 55 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against the price rise is effective July 1, 2025.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of an increase in DA and DR will be Rs 10,083.96 crore per annum, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing on decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting.

The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Govt raises wheat MSP

The government also announced a 6.59 per cent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year, up from Rs 2,425 per quintal last year.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet had approved the MSP for six rabi crops for 2026-27 based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

In absolute terms, the highest increase has been announced for safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (masur) at Rs 300 per quintal.

For rapeseed and mustard, the increase is Rs 250 per quintal; gram Rs 225 per quintal; barley Rs 170 per quintal; and wheat Rs 160 per quintal.

The MSP for barley has been increased to Rs 2,150 per quintal from Rs 1,980 per quintal.