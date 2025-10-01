Gujarat constable killed by long-time lover after Snapchat meet-up in Gandhinagar quarters

AHMEDABAD: A murder has rocked Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar after the naked body of a woman constable was found suffocated in her staff quarters.

Police say her long-time lover, a married man from Amreli, killed her after a heated quarrel over marriage. He then locked the house and fled, but was swiftly traced and arrested.

The naked body of a 33-year-old woman constable, posted at Shahibaug headquarters in Ahmedabad, was discovered in her Sector-24 staff quarters.

Neighbours raised an alarm after repeated phone calls from her hometown went unanswered. When the door was forced open, she was found unconscious and unclothed. Doctors declared her dead on the spot.

Police swung into action immediately. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Wasam Shetty rushed to the scene with multiple teams. Technical analysis of the constable’s phone records revealed a trail leading straight to Mohan Nagjibhai Pardhi, a ceramic company manager from Amreli. His number, found switched off, raised further suspicion.

Investigators pieced together the events of the night of 29 September. The constable returned home on her Activa scooter around 9:30 pm. With her brother-in-law away in Bhavnagar for religious rituals, the house was empty.