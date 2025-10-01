Gujarat constable killed by long-time lover after Snapchat meet-up in Gandhinagar quarters

AHMEDABAD: A murder has rocked Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar after the naked body of a woman constable was found suffocated in her staff quarters.
Police say her long-time lover, a married man from Amreli, killed her after a heated quarrel over marriage. He then locked the house and fled, but was swiftly traced and arrested.
The naked body of a 33-year-old woman constable, posted at Shahibaug headquarters in Ahmedabad, was discovered in her Sector-24 staff quarters.
Neighbours raised an alarm after repeated phone calls from her hometown went unanswered. When the door was forced open, she was found unconscious and unclothed. Doctors declared her dead on the spot.
Police swung into action immediately. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Wasam Shetty rushed to the scene with multiple teams. Technical analysis of the constable’s phone records revealed a trail leading straight to Mohan Nagjibhai Pardhi, a ceramic company manager from Amreli. His number, found switched off, raised further suspicion.
Investigators pieced together the events of the night of 29 September. The constable returned home on her Activa scooter around 9:30 pm. With her brother-in-law away in Bhavnagar for religious rituals, the house was empty.
Using Snapchat to coordinate, Mohan travelled by S.T. bus from Amreli to Ahmedabad and then hired a private vehicle to Gandhinagar, reaching her residence around 9 pm.
Behind closed doors, old emotions reignited but quickly turned bitter. The constable demanded marriage. Mohan, already married with a four-year-old child, flatly refused. Tempers flared. In the violent clash that followed, Mohan grabbed a cloth, smothered her face, and held it tight until she suffocated. She fought desperately but collapsed.
Coldly calculated, Mohan locked the quarters from outside and slipped away, returning to Amreli by bus. By morning, his victim lay dead and abandoned.
Police traced him within hours. The LCB, working with Amreli LCB, cornered Mohan and arrested him. Under tough interrogation, he confessed, revealing that their affair began during college in Amreli back in 2011–12. Despite marrying another woman in 2015, he kept ties with the constable, sustaining a secret relationship that ended in tragedy.
Now remanded, Mohan faces murder charges. A reconstruction of the crime is planned. Forensic reports, including whether sexual relations took place that night, are awaited.
What began as a long-standing love story ended in betrayal, rage and a brutal killing that has left Gujarat police circles stunned.