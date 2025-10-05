Ministries, departments set lower targets for cleanliness, record management ahead of Special Campaign 5.0; asked to ramp up

NEW DELHI: Concerned over a sharp decline in performance on cleanliness, record management, and administrative reforms under Special Campaign 5.0, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has urged ministries and departments to intensify their efforts.
A recent review meeting revealed that several departments had set targets significantly lower than last year, with some reduced by more than 50 per cent.
DARPG secretary V Srinivas urged all central government bodies, including subordinate offices and PSUs, to adopt a saturation approach and ensure comprehensive participation.
The meeting, held through video conference last month to plan the quantum of activities, was attended by nodal officers from various ministries and departments nominated for the campaign.
The status of targets submitted by the ministries and departments for each parameter was discussed in detail, and the participants were asked to update the targets on priority.
“It was observed that there is a considerable gap in the targets reported till date as compared to last year's achievements and in many cases the deviation is more than 50 per cent,” read the minutes of the meeting seen by this The New Indian Express.
“As Special Campaign 5.0 lays thrust on saturation approach, every ministry/ department has to focus on each of its field, attached, subordinate offices autonomous, subordinate organisations and Public Sector Undertakings, etc. It was emphasized that no central government office should be left behind in Special Campaign 5.0,” the minutes further read.
The review also called attention to low pendency figures reported for MPs’ and VIP references, noting that the 744 cases cited by ministries did not reflect the actual workload. Departments were asked to verify the data on pending files, especially those from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Cabinet Secretariat.
The secretary of DARPG, who chaired the meeting, also noted that targets for reviewing old records were apparently “under-reported”.
The ministries and departments were asked to reconcile their data and update targets. It was stated that the record room should be inspected by the designated nodal officer, and records should be reviewed as per the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMoP).
In cases where documents are deemed fit for long-term preservation, departments have been asked to transfer them to the National Archives of India (NAI).
The NAI will showcase selected archival materials received under various Special Campaigns during an exhibition to be held at Dr Ambedkar International Convention Centre starting later this week.