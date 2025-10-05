Nine killed, two missing after heavy rain triggers landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling

At least nine people were killed and two others went missing after heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.
According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, nine deaths have been confirmed so far, while two others remain untraced.
Fatalities were reported from several locations, Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area.
At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.
The region has been placed under a red alert due to persistent heavy rainfall.
The Dudia Iron Bridge, connecting Mirik and Kurseong, has also collapsed, cutting off access to key towns. The bridge collapse has further complicated rescue and relief efforts.
North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as "alarming" and pegged the death toll at seventeen citing reports.
"The loss of lives is tragic. As per our reports eleven people have died in Mirik and six in Darjeeling. But the figure is not yet confirmed," Guha told PTI.
Visuals on social media show large swathes of road covered in debris, highlighting the scale of disruption.
Teams from the State Disaster Management Department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.
Further details are awaited.
President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. She also prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said.
(With inputs from PTI)