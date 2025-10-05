Nine killed, two missing after heavy rain triggers landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling

At least nine people were killed and two others went missing after heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, nine deaths have been confirmed so far, while two others remain untraced.

Fatalities were reported from several locations, Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area.

At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

The region has been placed under a red alert due to persistent heavy rainfall.

The Dudia Iron Bridge, connecting Mirik and Kurseong, has also collapsed, cutting off access to key towns. The bridge collapse has further complicated rescue and relief efforts.