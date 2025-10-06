Cyclone 'Shakti' may shift towards Gujarat: IMD alerts authorities

AHMEDABAD: In a developing weather threat that could impact thousands across the state's coastline, Cyclone Shakti, a tropical weather system brewing over the Arabian Sea, is showing signs of changing its course towards Gujarat, according to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the storm edges closer, authorities have stepped up preparations across vulnerable regions, urging residents—especially those in Saurashtra and Kutch to remain vigilant.

The IMD has confirmed that Cyclone Shakti, which began forming over the Arabian Sea earlier this week, is exhibiting a gradual shift in trajectory, increasing the likelihood of it heading towards Gujarat’s coastline by October 6.

In light of this shift, the meteorological department has issued official advisories for fishermen, port authorities, and residents in low-lying coastal areas, emphasising the importance of safety and early action.

Though current models indicate the cyclone may weaken as it approaches the Gujarat coast, meteorologists have warned of rising wind speeds, cloudy skies, and potential localised disruptions over the next several days.

While heavy rainfall is not expected, the weather system’s unpredictable nature has kept disaster management teams on high alert.

Following the advisory, fishing communities along the coast have been instructed not to venture into the sea, with maritime authorities already considering restrictions on port activity.

The IMD also noted that temporary structures, small boats, and inland transport routes could face minor damage due to gusty winds, especially in areas close to the shore.