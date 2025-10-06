Cyclone 'Shakti' may shift towards Gujarat: IMD alerts authorities

AHMEDABAD: In a developing weather threat that could impact thousands across the state's coastline, Cyclone Shakti, a tropical weather system brewing over the Arabian Sea, is showing signs of changing its course towards Gujarat, according to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As the storm edges closer, authorities have stepped up preparations across vulnerable regions, urging residents—especially those in Saurashtra and Kutch to remain vigilant.
The IMD has confirmed that Cyclone Shakti, which began forming over the Arabian Sea earlier this week, is exhibiting a gradual shift in trajectory, increasing the likelihood of it heading towards Gujarat’s coastline by October 6.
In light of this shift, the meteorological department has issued official advisories for fishermen, port authorities, and residents in low-lying coastal areas, emphasising the importance of safety and early action.
Though current models indicate the cyclone may weaken as it approaches the Gujarat coast, meteorologists have warned of rising wind speeds, cloudy skies, and potential localised disruptions over the next several days.
While heavy rainfall is not expected, the weather system’s unpredictable nature has kept disaster management teams on high alert.
Following the advisory, fishing communities along the coast have been instructed not to venture into the sea, with maritime authorities already considering restrictions on port activity.
The IMD also noted that temporary structures, small boats, and inland transport routes could face minor damage due to gusty winds, especially in areas close to the shore.
Authorities are treating the situation with the seriousness of an environmental threat, deploying satellite tracking, radar monitoring, and predictive weather models to trace Cyclone Shakti’s every move.
These tools are vital in determining whether the system will maintain its current strength, weaken further, or shift closer inland; each scenario requires a different emergency response plan.
Meanwhile, state disaster response teams have been placed on standby in districts most at risk, and local administrations have begun reviewing evacuation plans, food stockpiles, and shelter availability as precautionary measures.
The ports of Porbandar, Veraval, and Mundra are under special watch due to their proximity to the storm’s potential impact zone.
Although the storm is not classified as severe, officials are not taking any chances.
Past experiences with sudden intensification of such systems have prompted the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) to issue a public safety advisory urging all coastal residents to stay tuned to IMD updates, avoid misinformation, and prepare emergency kits as a preventive measure.
As of now, no major damage has been reported, but the next 48 hours will be crucial in determining the true course and intensity of Cyclone Shakti.
With coordinated monitoring, proactive communication, and community preparedness, authorities hope to minimise risk and prevent casualties from what could otherwise become a dangerous weather event.
While not classified as a disaster yet, Cyclone Shakti’s potential shift towards Gujarat has triggered a chain of precautionary measures, showcasing how swiftly weather systems can threaten public safety.
Residents are strongly advised to follow all official directives and avoid unnecessary exposure to coastal areas until the storm's threat has passed.