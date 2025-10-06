Ladakh council polls may be held off amid unrest

SRINAGAR: The election to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, whose term is set to expire on November 2, is likely to be postponed due to recent unrest in the Leh district and the approaching harsh winter in Ladakh.

Given the tense atmosphere and logistical challenges, sources indicate the polls may now be pushed to March or April next year. Although curfew has been gradually eased and the situation is slowly returning to normal, tension still lingers in Leh over the September 24 violence.

Besides the unrest, there are also administrative reasons for the potential delay. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in August 2024 announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh and introduced a 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils. However, the new districts have not yet been formally established, and the reserved seats for women have yet to be identified.

In light of the challenges, the L-G may consult MHA to either extend the council’s term by six months or transfer authority to the deputy commissioner after November 2, when the current council’s five-year term ends.