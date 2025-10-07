Bihar: Rift in Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing; CPI-ML (Liberation) rejects RJD’s offer

NEW DELHI: Disagreement has surfaced within the opposition bloc—Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)-- in Bihar over the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has rejected the number of seats offered to it by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest constituent of the coalition.

The Left party was reportedly offered 19 seats; the same number it contested in the 2020 Assembly elections, when it won 12 as part of the alliance. However, the CPI-ML (Liberation) has objected to both the number of seats and the proposed swapping of several constituencies it had contested last time.

Sources in CPI-ML (Liberation) said that the party had already conveyed its displeasure, submitted a list of 30 preferred constituencies, and was awaiting a formal response. They indicated that the final decision would depend on “mutual respect” among alliance partners and the “political significance” of constituencies under discussion.

“Our party can’t be taken for granted. We can’t compromise with the dignity of the party. The CPI-ML (Liberation) is not demanding more seats but improving the winnability of the alliance. We are seeking seats in districts which are considered hotbeds for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) such as Madhubani, Gaya, Nalanda, Champaran and others. It is now up to the RJD what decision it takes. Future action will be decided based on their response,” said a leader.