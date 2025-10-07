Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar dies by suicide

CHANDIGARH: Additional Director General of Police, Haryana, Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his residence in Sector 11 on Tuesday.

Preliminary information reveal that the IPS officer shot himself with his service revolver and was found dead by his daughter in the basement of the house, which is soundproof.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. An inquiry has been initiated by the Chandigarh police in connection with the incident, sources said.

Senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur said that the police got "An information regarding the reported suicide from House No 116, Sector 11 around 1.30pm today... The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team is at the spot, and investigation is underway. The statements of family members are being recorded.’’

Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kumar is a 2001 batch IPS officer. Amneet, also a 2001- batch IAS officer, is posted as Commissioner in secretary foreign cooperation department and is expected to reach home on Wednesday morning.

Kumar was a respected officer in the Haryana cadre and had held several key positions over the course of his career. His suicide has sent shockwaves through the police fraternity.