India achieves 2030 target on non-fossil power
NEW DELHI: After a decade of efforts under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, India has implemented over 650 policies since 2015 and successfully achieved its 2030 target for non-fossil fuel electricity generation. However, to meet further climate goals without compromising economic growth, India will require approximately $4.5 trillion in investments by 2040.
A new report from the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) indicates that India has met its electricity production targets as outlined in the Paris Agreement and is on track to achieve other objectives, such as reducing emissions intensity relative to GDP (from 2005 levels) and creating additional carbon sinks.
In last 10 years, India has initiated energy transitions in power (particularly coal) and industry (such as steel) through these 650-plus implemented policies. The report, prepared by experts from 21 countries—including India—highlights the need for around $4.5 trillion in investments by 2040 to develop infrastructure, enhance economic growth, and improve community well-being.
The report reveals shortcomings that hindered momentum. While countries have accelerated low-carbon technologies, gaps remain in coordination, social inclusion, and connection between long-term goals and current policies. The report states, “Long-term strategies are often disconnected from concrete policy decisions, and inter-ministerial coordination remains challenging.”
Henri Waisman, Director of the DDP Initiative, says, “The progress made in the last 10 years is significant. However, the lesson is clear: to achieve goals of the Paris Agreement, the next decade must focus on scaling up efforts, addressing social and industrial challenges, and ensuring that ambition is consistently translated into effective action.”
