Centre okays Rs 707 crore relief for Assam, Gujarat

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 707 crore for Assam and Gujarat, which were severely affected by floods and landslides in 2024. This assistance is being provided by the NDRF, subject to a 50% adjustment of the opening balance available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The committee also sanctioned Rs 903 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the expansion and modernisation of fire services.

“Out of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat,” the MHA said in a statement. Of the amount allotted for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Rs 676.33 crore will come as central assistance. The share of the three states is as follows: Rs 117.19 crore for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.